‘Go First Took My Money, Then Vanished. Why No Protection for Passengers?’

As per media reports, the airline's resolution professional informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that Go First needed to refund roughly Rs 597.54 crore to approximately 15.5 lakh passengers who had booked flights on or after 3 May 2023, the day the airline was grounded.

For millions of Indians, flying is not just a convenience. It’s a carefully planned expense paid with hard-earned money, often saved up over months. And if that hard-earned money vanishes overnight, it pains a lot.