‘Go First Took My Money, Then Vanished. Why No Protection for Passengers?’

In early May 2023, I booked a Go First flight from Delhi to Pune for 28 May, paying Rs 8,659. Just a few days later, I discovered that the airline had filed for bankruptcy. I was asked to file for a refund, but even after nearly three years, I have yet to receive it.
It feels like a system where customers are promised and charged for a service, and that money is used up—only for the company to later declare bankruptcy. The sums involved are small enough that many passengers don’t pursue refunds, and even when they try, the legal process is so complex that most give up.
As per media reports, the airline's resolution professional informed the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that Go First needed to refund roughly Rs 597.54 crore to approximately 15.5 lakh passengers who had booked flights on or after 3 May 2023, the day the airline was grounded.
For millions of Indians, flying is not just a convenience. It’s a carefully planned expense paid with hard-earned money, often saved up over months. And if that hard-earned money vanishes overnight, it pains a lot.
In May 2023, Go First filed for voluntary insolvency under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), citing severe financial distress and operational challenges, including engine delivery issues.
Now, when the company is being liquidated, and its assets are being sold off, creditors are being paid as per the legal hierarchy. Unfortunately, passengers are placed very low in this order after liquidation costs, financial creditors, employee salaries, government taxes, and others.
As a customer, this makes me question the legal hierarchy itself. The entire service system is created to serve customers, and customers are the main source of revenue, yet when it comes to paying back what is due to them, their turn comes much later in the queue.
The Go First refund crisis is a harsh reminder of how exposed passengers are given it wasn't the first time for an Indian airline to declare bankruptcy. This is not merely a financial setback—it is a question of trust, fairness, and economic justice for those who scrimp and save to travel, whether for work, family, or personal dreams.
That, too, raises serious questions about financial security. When all our income and spending are taxed—including the Go First flight tickets—the government’s role cannot be limited to then collecting taxes without providing any financial security in return.
For many lower-income travellers, Rs 10,000-20,000 per ticket represents a significant portion of their annual disposable income. To lose that amount—especially without a clear resolution—deepens distrust and financial stress.
