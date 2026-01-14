'Ending 10‑Min Delivery Race is a Win, But Gamification Still Dictates Gig Work'

Ending the 10-minute promise on delivery platforms is a step in the right direction, but the reforms in the gig economy shouldn't stop there.

From organising with delivery workers to running consumer campaigns in Delhi NCR, I’ve come to understand the extreme demands delivery apps place on workers.

Even after the rollback of the 10-minute limit on 13 January, Tuesday, when I spoke with a few workers, they described their work "in numbers"—how many orders they need to complete, how much time they lose on the road, and how close they are to the minimum earnings required to unlock an incentive.

Explaining these calculations that they make on a daily basis, one delivery partner, Shivam*, told me,