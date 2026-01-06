The Fragile Tantrums of India's ‘Tech Bros’

Friction between gig economy workers and the platforms they engage with is not new anymore. By now, in 2026, there has been a pattern of struggle and back-and-forth on the matter. There continues to be a steady stream of discourse which centres the vulnerability of the gig workers, their precarity and low earning potential compared to the kind of labour they put in.

Such issues and related regulatory debates have also been subject to legislative discussion and policy, both at state and national levels. Hence, it was not unexpected that organised labour action would follow at a mass level on this issue.

On 25 December, a nationwide strike by platform-based gig workers began. Led by the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), the call for action expanded rapidly with multiple organisations representing gig workers’ rights joining in. The strike was extended till 31 December 2025, coinciding with one of the busiest periods for delivery-based services. This was meant to hit the companies hard during their busiest revenue spinning period.

As the strike gathered momentum, social media commentary exploded. Critical commentators with big followings such as Kunal Kamra jumped in on the issue, putting direct pressure upon these companies. This led to a pushback by the companies, championed by Deepinder Goyal, the head of Zomato and Blinkit (originally Grofers, acquired by Goyal in 2022 and rebranded as Blinkit).