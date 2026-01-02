Gig Workers May Need 90 Days of Work to Avail Social Security Benefits: Centre

The Union government has released draft rules requiring gig and platform workers to be engaged for at least 90 days with a single aggregator, or 120 days across multiple aggregators, within a financial year to qualify for social security benefits.

The notification was issued on 30 December 2025, ahead of recent nationwide strike by gig workers demanding improved conditions and welfare measures. The rules also mandate registration on a central portal and regular updates of personal details for continued eligibility.