'School Fee Hike by Kolkata's Sri Aurobindo Institute Unfair on Guardians'

Parents and guardians of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education protesting outside the school in Kolkata
(Photo: Altered by The Quint/Vibhushita Singh)
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education, in Kolkata's Salt Lake, has increased the school fee for our children by 20% this year. We, parents and guardians of the studying children are not happy about this move of the school, especially in the post-pandemic time when all of us are struggling due to the cut in our earnings.
We have been trying to speak to the school but they are not listening to us.
We understand that the school needs to pay its staff. In the time of inflation the cost of everything is increasing, for which we are ready increase the school fee by 10%. However, 20% would be too much.
On top of that, we are being charged Rs 500 per month as a healthcare fee. This too is unfair because we don't see any healthcare facility at the school, then why should we pay for it?
The school governing body says that they can't do much about it. They say that they have hiked the prices because of inflation and they have to give a raise in the salary of the school staff. School says the staff is paid as per the government structure.
Our protest will continue till the time the school doesn't improve the fee structure.
The Quint has reached out to the Sri Aurobindo Institute of Education on the issues raised by the parents and guardians of the students. Their response is awaited. The story would be updated on receiving the response.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)