Kashmir: Trying to Get My Mother Vaccinated, Told No Availability

Media reports have been adding to our desperation and the shortage of vaccines is increasing our tension as cases are rising. My mother is but just one case. There are many in the same boat.

On 29 April, my brother booked a slot on the CoWIN website for my 60-year-old mother. After much ado, we got a slot for 5 May. But unfortunately, when the day came, my brother received a text stating that the scheduled vaccination had been cancelled. Since then, we have been running from one hospital to another to arrange the first dose of vaccine for my mother, but all in vain.

We even visited two government vaccination centres in the hope of an appointment. For a few days, they kept giving us dates. But whenever we went there, we got only one answer “Vaccines abhi nahi aaye” (vaccines have not come yet).