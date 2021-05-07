Drove to Delhi from UP to Donate Plasma, Fined for Breaking Curfew

I got a call at 7:30 am on 2 May from a friend about blood plasma requirements at ILBS in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The friend's plasma was rejected due to some infection and, therefore, they needed an alternative urgently.
Knowing this, I started from my home in Sector 16C, Greater Noida, UP at around 8 am and reached the hospital at around 9:15 am. I was told by the attendant of the patient they have got the required plasma and I don’t have to donate anymore. After reconfirmation, I was headed back home. I got penalised with Rs 2,000 on my way back home by the police. My curfew pass was rejected.
The Delhi government has said that people out for medical emergencies are exempt from lockdown rules, then on what basis was I fined?
I had taken the India Gate route back home when I was stopped by the police at the barricading and they asked me to show my curfew pass. I mentioned that I couldn’t apply for a curfew pass as I was in a hurry to rush and donate plasma that could save a life.
The police officer was reluctant to listen to my plea and started filing a challan form. I requested them to allow me a few minutes so that I could apply for a curfew pass on the spot. I said I would wait and move on once it is approved. I applied for the curfew pass on my phone while standing near the barricading.
I was shocked, but I tried hard to borrow some time, hoping that my curfew pass will be approved quickly. Within five minutes, the police officer took me to the Tilak Marg Police Station and my mobile phone was taken away from me.
I waited for about 45 minutes, after which the police officer came with an arrest memo and started filing it. I got my mobile back. I checked the curfew pass and it was still not approved. I had no other option but to pay the challan.
I completely lost my patience and the entire incident left me terribly frustrated and humiliated. I checked the status of the curfew pass once I reached home and it showed ‘REJECTED’.
On one hand, people are fighting for their lives and are in dire need of COVID-19 plasma donors, and on the other hand, such incidents occur and become huge deterrents for people willing to help.
I have raised a complaint on various official government channels like CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) etc. As of 4 May, my complaint has been registered at the DCP office of the Delhi Police and transferred to its headquarters. This incident has left me with some questions:
1. If I am moving to Delhi for urgent plasma donation, should I have to wait for the curfew pass approval, or be ready to be fined?
2. When applying for the curfew pass, there is no section applicable for a plasma donor. So, which option to be selected in case I have to face a similar situation in the future?
3. How does one request for appeal against this penalty charged?
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 07 May 2021,05:29 PM IST