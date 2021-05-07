Drove to Delhi from UP to Donate Plasma, Fined for Breaking Curfew

I got a call at 7:30 am on 2 May from a friend about blood plasma requirements at ILBS in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The friend's plasma was rejected due to some infection and, therefore, they needed an alternative urgently.

Knowing this, I started from my home in Sector 16C, Greater Noida, UP at around 8 am and reached the hospital at around 9:15 am. I was told by the attendant of the patient they have got the required plasma and I don’t have to donate anymore. After reconfirmation, I was headed back home. I got penalised with Rs 2,000 on my way back home by the police. My curfew pass was rejected.



The Delhi government has said that people out for medical emergencies are exempt from lockdown rules, then on what basis was I fined?