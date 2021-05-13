‘We Set Up Village COVID-Care Unit As Second Wave Ravages K’taka’

I could see her face dim as she narrated the ordeal while explaining how this unfortunate incident motivated the residents to build their own COVID-care facility.

The residents registered their grievances with the village president, who then consulted with others and soon a sum of Rs 20 lakh was sourced via people's generous contributions. The authorities, including Alipur’s Panchayat President Hashim Raza (Anjuman-e-Jafria), the Sajjadiya Welfare Trust team, intellectuals, doctors and ulemas of Alipur discussed the specifics on a WhatsApp group and had a few video calls. They used the fund to procure basic medical-care facilities to accommodate at least 30 patients. With an initial arrangement of 30 beds, transport, and prescription medicines, they built a full-fledged COVID-care centre within 10 days.