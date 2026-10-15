'I Was Detained at My Gurugram Home for Being Part of a CJP WhatsApp Group'

On 10 October, when I took my dog Theo for a walk in the evening, for the first time in my life I had a policeman shadowing me. That I was even allowed to walk my pet given my wife was unwell and couldn’t do it is something I should be thankful for, according to the police officer.

Because I was under “preventive” detention.

And why so? Was I planning to attend the peaceful protest planned at Jantar Mantar?

No. Was I encouraging others to attend the protest? No.

My only crime was that I was part of the Gurugram CJP [Cockroach Janta Party] WhatsApp group that was open to anyone to join. That was enough for the Haryana Police to determine that I was supposedly a threat to peace and had to be detained.