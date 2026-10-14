'Beaten, Abused, Denied Water': Protesters Allege Brutality by Delhi Police

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When Dharmendra Goswami, 25, was picked up by the Delhi police from the protests against the Election Commission of India on October 5, he thought that the worst they would do is keep him in detention for a few hours. Instead, Goswami, a student, was thrashed by police officials on his face and limbs at the Parliament Street Police Station, he alleged. When he was being transferred to Delhi Cantt. Police Station, he said, the cops remarked that he “must be a Muslim, here as a paid protestor hired for Rupees 500”. “Remove his pants and check if he is Muslim,” one of the cops in the car said, Goswami alleged. Immediately, the student told them his surname and confirmed that he is not a Muslim but a Brahmin.