'We'll Frame You...': Bengal CJP Members Detained, Harassed Before Delhi Protest

“We are fighting to protect the Constitution against vote theft under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. That is why this is happening to us,” said Prakriti Sahu, the East Zone coordinator of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Sahu is referring to the crackdown on CJP members and activists, or even those simply planning to travel to the capital to take part in the 10 October protest. On Thursday, 8 October, in one such crackdown near Kolkata, five people were allegedly picked up from a hotel, harassed, and detained for nearly 13 hours.

Among them was 25-year-old Abdul Hafiz, a CJP activist from Bankura, who was in news a few weeks ago following the alleged murder of his father over the former's participation in spotlighting the poor conditions of schools in his district.