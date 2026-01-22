'Musi Bridge Delays Are Forcing Hyderabad Residents Like Me Into Risky Detours'

For the uninitiated, the Musi river and its tributary Esa form an important drainage corridor in Hyderabad.

Since 2023, the construction of a new high-level bridge connecting two residential areas in southwestern Hyderabad—Bandlaguda Jagir and Attapur—on the Musi-Esa rivers has been stalled, or rather shelved, as per reports. The fate of bridges in at least 13 other locations is similar.

Apart from improving connectivity, the bridge between Bandlaguda Jagir and Attapur can remarkably help ease traffic. But, sanctioned by the previous Telangana government under the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the bridge has not seen any progress under the new government led by the Congress.