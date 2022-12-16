'Bhopal Gas Tragedy Museum Testifies Victims' Agony, It Shouldn't Shut Down'

The Museum made in the memory of Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims is struggling to survive.
3 December 2022 was the 38th anniversary of the world's worst industrial disaster that struck Bhopal, the impact of which can be seen even today.
On that very night in 1984, at least 30 tonnes of Methyl Incocynate (MIC) leaked from the factory of Union Carbide (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of the American company Union Carbide Corporation (UCC). The poisonous gas killed over 15,000 people and affected around 6,00,000 people. Even today, children who are born to these survivors suffer from physical disabilities.
Thousands died in 1984 gas leak from the factory of Union Carbide India Ltd.
In memory of these victims, Remember Bhopal Museum was built in 2014 to tell the stories of the victims' pain, struggle, and horror. I visited the museum on 11 December, and was sad to hear that the museum is going to shut down soon because of the financial crisis.
Nafisa Bi, a victim of the tragedy and the museum's caretaker, told me that the museum has not been able to pay the property’s rent for 11 months.
Children born even today suffer from disbilities.
Over 15,000 people were killed by the toxic Mythyl Isocynate gas
As the citizens of Bhopal who are born in the next generation, it will be unfortunate if the museum closes down, as it will erase the painful history of Bhopal from our minds.
The audio museum has several telephone handsets. One can hear the story of the trauma that survivors have gone through. I picked one of the handsets kept beside a green sweater. It was the audio of a survivor named Moolchand.
These telephone handsets have the recorded voices of survivors. Between the handsets lies a photograph of Moolchand's family.
For the last 38 years, survivors have carried out several protest demanding justice for themselves and their loved ones.
There was another beautiful dress kept in the museum. It belonged to Bano Bi. Bano Bi was a newly wedded bride. Her husband brought her this gorgeous dress on 3 December (1984).
Her husband requested her several times to wear the dress that day, but Bano Bi didn't wear saying that she would wear it the next day after taking a bath. But unfortunately, she has not been able to wear the dress even today. Bano's husband was also killed in the gas leak.
The museum's rooms are a testimony to the suffering of the people of Bhopal. It's a memorial that talks about the struggle and symbolise to the world that incidents like this should never happen. Shutting down the museum is a significant loss.
