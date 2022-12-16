'Bhopal Gas Tragedy Museum Testifies Victims' Agony, It Shouldn't Shut Down'

3 December 2022 was the 38th anniversary of the world's worst industrial disaster that struck Bhopal, the impact of which can be seen even today.

On that very night in 1984, at least 30 tonnes of Methyl Incocynate (MIC) leaked from the factory of Union Carbide (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of the American company Union Carbide Corporation (UCC). The poisonous gas killed over 15,000 people and affected around 6,00,000 people. Even today, children who are born to these survivors suffer from physical disabilities.