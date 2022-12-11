'No Bed for a Person With Disabilities, I Was Told To Leave by a Mumbai Hostel'

I'm a stand-up comedian and a disability rights activist. I had a harrowing experience at a hostel in Mumbai, where I was denied a bed.

I flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 23 November. I had booked a bunk bed in the women's dorm at Namastey Mumbai Backpackers.

I made my hostel bookings from Booking.com, and the only issue that I experienced while booking the bed was that there was no option for a lower bed, so I booked an upper bed. I thought there would be somebody who would be willing to exchange the bed for a night or two.