'Nearly Lost My Child in Car Accident by Someone Using Phone, Need Tough Laws'

On 9 November, our life turned upside down. My family and I went to the Ahmadnagar club. It is a local club in Ahmadnagar, a small city near Pune, Maharashtra. Around 7 pm, when we reached the parking area, suddenly, a woman drove directly towards us and hit us.
My wife and my daughters were injured. My elder daughter almost lost her leg. Suddenly, I heard my wife telling me to rush to the hospital. The way that car came toward us, it could have been worse.
I did try to confront the lady driving the car, but then, very soon I realised that I needed to rush to the hospital as Tisya needed urgent medical attention. We got her admitted to the hospital where she was under treatment for the next 11 days.
Not just the physical injury, the accident has mentally impacted my kids too. My younger daughter gets scared when she sees a car reversing. She starts crying. She doesn't want to sit in a car. I'll try to get some professional help, counselling, so that overcoming this fear gets easier and quicker for her.
I have registered an FIR with the Ahmadnagar Police and they are carrying out the investigation. Unfortunately, the lady has not been arrested in the case, not because she is absconding. She isn't arrested because we don't have stringent laws.
This was a near-death experience for us, but she didn't get arrested. She is free, and till the court proceedings don't start, she will be free. We don't know how long it will take for the court process to begin.
In the preliminary investigation, the police did not find any mechanical fault in the car. Initially, it appears that the lady was using a cell phone when the car went out of control. This is not a hit-and-run case. Police will submit the charge sheet in the next two months after which the matter would be heard in court.
