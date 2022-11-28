Afghanistan Crises: 'Families Are Sharing Food with Animals to Survive Here'

I'm a professor in Afghanistan. After the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, our lives turned for the worst - mentally and financially.

My salary has been deducted by fifty per cent, and I have been forced to do odd jobs in the market, from selling vegetables to delivering goods, so that I can afford food for my family.

People in my country are dying of hunger and starvation, and the inflation rate is very high. I have seen people sell their homes and other materials to afford some kind of food.

The inflation is so high that wheat flour prices have soared up to 4,500 Afghani currency for 49 kgs, which was sold for 1000 Afghani currency earlier.