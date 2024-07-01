Yogini Ekadashi in July 2024: Date, Time, Tithi, Rituals, Fast, and Significance

Yogini Ekadashi in July 2024 Date: Ekadashi is one of the auspicious religious events observed by Hindus across the globe. Yogini Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the devotees. A total of 24 Ekadashi observances fall in a year and are celebrated twice in a month during Shukla Paksha and once during Krishna Paksha. In the month of July, Yogini Ekadashi falls on the 11th day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha, and therefore will be celebrated on Tuesday, 2 July 2024.

On the occasion of Ekadashi, the followers of Hinduism keep a fast known as Ekadashi Vrat to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu, the preserver of universe. It is believed that people who observe Ekadashi fast with dedication and devotion get rid of all the past sins and attain freedom from the cycle of birth and death. Some people worship Lord Vishnu regularly and keep all the Ekadashi fasts to achieve happiness, prosperity and success in life.