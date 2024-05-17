When is Mohini Ekadashi 2024? Check Date, Tithi, Significance, Rituals, and More

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 Date: Mohini Ekadashi is a sacred day in Hinduism. It is the time when Lord Vishnu appeared in the form of a nymph. The day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Fasting on Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most powerful and auspicious fasts. On this day, people worship the Mohini form of Lord Vishnu. Not only in India, Ekadashi Vrat is observed by Lord Vishnu devotees across the world.

There are 24 Ekadashi observances in a year. Two Ekadashi fall in one month, with one during Shukla Paksha and the other during Krishna Paksha. Mohini Ekadashi is considered to be one of the most important religious festivals among the devotees of Lord Vishnu. This year, Mohini Ekadashi's fast will be observed on the Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha, in the month of Vaishakha, which falls on Sunday, 19 May 2024.