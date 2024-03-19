Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 Date: History, Significance, Rituals, How To Break Fast

The ending of the fast of Ekadashi is called Parana. Parana is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast.

It is very important to break the Ekadashi fast before the end of Dwadashi Tithi.

Also the Ekadashi fast should not be broken during Hari Vasar. Devotees who are fasting must wait for Hari Vasar to end before breaking the fast.

On the day of the fast, devotees recite the Ekadashi fast story. It is believed that reciting the Vrat Katha helps to fulfil all the wishes by the grace of Lord Vishnu and one also attains salvation and freedom from all their sins.

Devotees must wake up early in the morning, bathe, and meditate. After which they need to clean the temple, spread a red coloured cloth, install the idol or statue of Lord Vishnu, light a lamp, offer Amla, and worship Lord Vishnu.

After the puja, devotees must install a Kalash under the Amla tree, worship the tree, and offer incense, lamp, sandalwood, roli, flowers and Akshat. One should also feed the poor or Brahmins.