World Wetlands Day 2023 Date, Theme, History, Significance & Why To Celebrate?

World Wetlands Day is celebrated annually on 2 February. The day is observed to create awareness among people about the importance of wetlands and different ways to restore their rapid loss and degradation.

Wetlands play an important and significant role in maintaining the ecological balance. Approximately, 40 percent of all plant and animal species live, breed, and flourish in wetlands. Destruction of wetlands can have a disastrous impact on the ecosystem. Wetlands serve as natural habitats for millions of flora and fauna species.