World Refugee Day 2023 Quotes To Share as Facebook and WhatsApp Status

World Refugee Day 2023: Inspiring quotes for social media status.
(Photo: iStock)
World Refugee Day is celebrated annually on 20 June to create awareness about the challenges and difficulties faced by refugees throughout the world.
The day is recognised to acknowledge the courage and resilience of refugees and to support them in every possible way. It is an opportunity to highlight the rights of refugees and address their needs so that they can also live a better life.
In December 2000, the United Nations General Assembly officially declared 20 June as World Refugee Day. According to the UN, "A refugee is someone who fled his or her home and country owing to "a well-founded fear of persecution because of his/her race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion."
The significance of World Refugee Day is to support dignity, safety, and the well-being of refugees by addressing the root cause of their problems and providing an inclusive environment to them.
Refugees represent the very best of the human spirit. They need and deserve support and solidarity – not closed borders and pushbacks. [UN Secretary-General António Guterres].
Refugees are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, with the same hopes and ambitions as us except that a twist of fate has bound their lives to a global refugee crisis on an unprecedented scale. [Khaled Hosseini].
A refugee is someone who survived and who can create the future. [Amela Koluder].
Refugees are not terrorists. They are often the first victims of terrorism. [António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres].
Refugees are neither seen nor heard, but they are everywhere. They are witnesses to the most awful things that people can do to each other, and they become storytellers simply by existing. Refugees embody misery and suffering, and they force us to confront terrible chaos and evil. [Arthur c. Helton].
Refugees didn’t just escape a place. They had to escape a thousand memories until they’d put enough time and distance between them and their misery to wake to a better day. [Nadia Hashimi].
The refugee crisis is a humanitarian challenge that must be collectively owned and collectively solved, whether we are talking about legal frameworks, institutional responses or funding. By crafting new humanitarian solutions to this crisis, critical contributions can be made to international peace and stability. [Kristin Sandvik].
To be called a refugee is the opposite of an insult; it is a badge of strength, courage, and victory. [Tennessee Office for Refugees].
We have a legal and moral obligation to protect people fleeing bombs, bullets and tyrants, and throughout history those people have enriched our society. [Juliet Stevenson].
I urge you to celebrate the extraordinary courage and contributions of refugees past and present' [Kofi Annan].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)