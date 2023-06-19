World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Posters & WhatsApp Status

All you need to raise awareness on the world sickle cell disease day
(Image: iStock)
World Sickle Cell Awareness Day is observed on June 19 every year with an aim to raise awareness about sickle cell disease (SCD) and its impact on individuals, families, and communities worldwide.
Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder in which abnormal red blood cells take on a crescent or sickle shape and these irregularly shaped cells cause blockages in blood vessels resulting in various health problems.
The aim of world sickle cell awareness day is to raise awareness about the challenges faced by sickle cell disease patients and how can we make efforts to make the diagnosis and treatment for the disease more accessible. You can share the below quotes, posters, and WhatsApp statuses to raise awareness along with the World Sickle Cell Awareness Day Theme 2023.
The theme for World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023 is “Building and strengthening Global Sickle Cell Communities, Formalizing New-born Screening and Knowing your Sickle Cell Disease Status”.
World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023 poster
World Sickle Cell Awareness Day 2023 image
1. "Being a survivor doesn't mean being strong - it's telling people when you need a meal or a ride, company, whatever. It's paying attention to heart wisdom, feelings, not living a role, but having a unique, authentic life, having something to contribute, finding time to love and laugh. All these things are qualities of survivors." --Bernie Siegel
2. "You recognize a survivor when you see one. You recognize a fighter when you see one." --Elizabeth Edwards
3. "Life isn't perfect. When you get a knock, you have to get up, dust yourself down and get on with it." --Patsy Kensit
4. "What makes people resilient is the ability to find humour and irony in situations that would otherwise overpower you."--Amy Tan
5. "One who gains strength by overcoming obstacles possesses the only strength which can overcome adversity." --Albert Schweitzer
6. "Just as we develop our physical muscles through overcoming opposition - such as lifting weights - we develop our character muscles by overcoming challenges and adversity." --Stephen Covey
7. "Acceptance of what has happened is the first step to overcoming the consequences of any misfortune." --William James
8. "Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it." --Helen Keller
