World Blood Donor Day 2023: Theme, Quotes, Slogans, Posters

World Blood Donor Day 2023
World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on 14 June every year to spread awareness and seek attention to the importance of blood donation. It is important that people are educated on the importance of safe blood donation and blood products for the purpose of transfusion.
The day also celebrates and honors the contribution of voluntary and unpaid blood donors.
Blood is an important component required by our body and blood donation is a noble practice that saves millions of lives. It can save lives when people need blood while surgeries, after an accident, or for the treatment of diseases.
This day is an opportunity to seek action from governments and national health authorities and ask for adequate resources to manage the need for blood for medical treatment.
On this world blood donor day 2023, share the theme, quotes, posters, and slogans with your friends and family.
The slogan for the 2023 World Blood Donor Day campaign is “Give blood, give plasma, share life, share often.” It aims to make people aware of the patients who need life-long transfusion support and highlights the role of every single person in the donation of valuable gifts of blood or plasma
“Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity. Actions speak louder than words.” – Ibrahim Hooper
“No one has ever become poor by giving.” – Anne Frank
“I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” – Winston Churchill
“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill
“The best blood will at some time get into a fool or a mosquito.” – Austin O’Malley
“You are not important because of how long you live; you are important because of how effective you live.” – Myles Munroe
“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” – H. Jackson Brown Jr.
