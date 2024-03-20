World Poetry Day 2024 Theme: Quotes, History, Significance & Ways To Celebrate

Know everything about World Poetry Day 2024
(Image: iStock)
World Poetry Day is celebrated every year on 21 March. This day is dedicated to poetry and the celebration of literature in all forms. It is a time to recognize the importance of poetry in society and to promote its usage as a means of expression and communication. Let's have a look at the theme, history, significance and activities of World Poetry Day 2024.
“Standing on the Shoulders of Giants” is the theme for World Poetry Day 2024. The theme highlights iconic writers of the past whose trailblazing works enlarged poetry's footprint across cultures.
“All poets, all writers are political. They either maintain the status quo, or they say, ’Something’s wrong, let’s change it for the better.’” —Sonia Sanchez
“Genuine poetry can communicate before it is understood.” —T.S. Eliot
“Anon, who wrote so many poems without signing them, was often a woman.” —Virginia Woolf
“One should always be drunk. That’s all that matters…But with what? With wine, with poetry, or with virtue, as you chose. But get drunk.” —Charles Baudelaire
“Only the very weak-minded refuse to be influenced by literature and poetry.” —Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Angel
“Poetry and beauty are always making peace. When you read something beautiful you find coexistence; it breaks walls down.” —Mahmoud Darwish
“Poetry comes from the highest happiness or the deepest sorrow.” —A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
The day was first approved by the UNESCO in 1999, and it was established with the goal of encouraging and supporting regional, national, and international poetic movements. The UNESCO also noted that the day would serve as a platform for the promotion of linguistic diversity.
One of the most important aspects of World Poetry Day is the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of poets. Poets are often neglected, and their work can be easily forgotten. This day provides a platform to showcase their work and to promote their message to a wider audience. In addition to this, World Poetry Day also serves as a reminder of the importance of poetry in shaping society and culture.
Another significant aspect of World Poetry Day is the opportunity to promote the diversity of poetry and to celebrate the unique voices of poets from all over the world. Many countries and cultures have their own unique poetry traditions and cultures, which are often showcased on World Poetry Day. This day provides an opportunity to recognize the diversity of poetry and to promote understanding and appreciation among different cultures.
World Poetry Day is a day to celebrate the power of poetry and to promote its use as a platform for expression, creativity, and communication. The day also serves as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of poets and to promote diversity and inclusion in society.
World Poetry Day is celebrated in many countries all over the world, and various activities and events are organized to mark the occasion. These activities may include readings, writing of poetry, cultural events, and exhibitions. In addition to these activities, governments and other organizations also sponsor educational programs and activities to promote poetry and language understanding.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
