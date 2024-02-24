Urdunama Podcast | If the World Leaves You 'Beqarar', Turn to Shayari

This episode of Urdunama delves into the depths of a single Urdu word, 'beqarar,' capturing the essence of restlessness, yearning, and disquiet. It's a word that paints not only human emotion but also the beating heart, the pangs of love, and the very pulse of life.

Join Fabeha Syed as we embark on a journey exploring the various facets of 'beqarar' in Urdu poetry. We'll witness how this word blossoms into a kaleidoscope of emotions within poetry.