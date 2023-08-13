World Organ Donation Day 2023: History, Importance, and Theme for This Year Here

World Organ Donation Day 2023 history and importance are stated here for the readers.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
World Organ Donation Day is a global event that is observed every year on 13 August. This year, World Organ Donation Day 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday. It is a day to raise awareness about the necessity of organ donation. On this day, we should also educate people about the process to donate an organ. It is an annual event that provides a special opportunity to celebrate and thank the donors who save some valuable lives during need.
World Organ Donation Day is observed every year because it provides an opportunity to clear misconceptions surrounding organ donation around us. We should create awareness about the importance of donating organs and how it can save millions of lives. Various events are planned on this day to talk more about organ donation and answer queries regarding the process.
Here is everything you should know about World Organ Donation Day. As we are gearing up to celebrate the day, it is important to know the significance and other important details regarding the event.
World Organ Donation Day is the perfect opportunity to create awareness about organ donation and it plays an important role in removing the myths connected with the process.
It is important to note that organ donation or transplantation can save or change the life of a person who is in need of it.
It is said that one organ donor can save around seven lives. Therefore, we should all celebrate this day and explain its importance to others to create awareness.
Everyone should note that World Organ Donation Day is celebrated with a different theme every year. All the programs and events are planned according to the theme so it is important to know it.