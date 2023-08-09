Book Lovers Day 2023: History, Significance & Quotes

Know all about Book Lovers Day 2023
(Image: iStock)
National Book Lovers Day is celebrated on 9 August every year to raise awareness about the importance of books and celebrate the common love and appreciation for books. It is one huge celebration for the bibliophiles and for all those passionate about reading. This day encourages people to find their favorite reading spot and a good book to encourage the habit of reading regularly.
Only book lovers will understand the smell of a new book to the peace they find after finding an old book in a library. The sight of a book can bring back memories and knowledge. People may enjoy reading short stories or long books, poetry or adventure stories, and it is a chance to completely lose yourself in an exciting or powerful story.
Let's have a look at the history, significance, and quotes on the occasion of Book Lovers Day 2023.
The establishment and origin of the book lovers day is not known but the origin of books is obviously known. It all started as carvings on stone tablets. The book was then designed to make the writings and illustrations portable for authors who found it inconvenient to carry around stone tablets. Books were earlier made of parchment or calfskin and were bound tightly with wooden covers. These wooden covers were tightly bound in leather to protect the wood from getting wet and rotted. The process of printing has made books easier and cheaper.
People can also read books on electronic devices like computers, cell phones, and tablets if they find it difficult to carry books from one place to another.
The celebration of this day is important for bookworms. In a few people's lives, books are their most unique and supportive friends, they don't spend a day without reading a few pages. We all must respect books and the knowledge they bring into our lives.
"Today a reader, tomorrow a leader." – Margaret Fuller
"A word after a word after a word is a power." – Margaret Atwood
"One glance at a book and you hear the voice of another person, perhaps someone dead for 1,000 years. To read is to voyage through time." – Carl Sagan
"Show me a family of readers, and I will show you the people who move the world." – Napoleon Bonaparte
"A book is a garden, an orchard, a storehouse, a party, a company by the way, a counselor, a multitude of counselors." – Charles Baudelaire
"When I look back, I am so impressed again with the life-giving power of literature. If I were a young person today, trying to gain a sense of myself in the world, I would do that again by reading, just as I did when I was young." – Maya Angelou
"Reading should not be presented to children as a chore, a duty. It should be offered as a gift." – Kate DiCamillo
"I think books are like people, in the sense that they’ll turn up in your life when you most need them." – Emma Thompson
"It wasn't until I started reading and found books they wouldn't let us read in school that I discovered you could be insane and happy and have a good life without being like everybody else." – John Waters
"Books are a uniquely portable magic." – Stephen King, On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft
"Books are mirrors: You only see in them what you already have inside you." – Carlos Ruiz Zafón, The Shadow of the Wind
