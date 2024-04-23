World Penguin Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Activities & Unknown Facts

World Penguin Day is celebrated every year on 25 April. This day is significant because it coincides with the start of the northern migration of Adelie penguins. Adelie penguins are one of the 17-20 species of penguins recognized worldwide. The southern hemisphere is home to most of the penguins, with a total of about 20 species known to humans.

The Emperor Penguin is the largest species of penguins, whereas the smallest are found along the coastal areas of New Zealand and Australia. Penguins are flightless birds, and their habitats are found in the southern hemisphere. One of the most popular and intriguing characteristics of penguins is that of them waddling with their group in icy lands. This has made them a popular subject for animated movies and cartoons.