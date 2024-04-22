World Book and Copyright Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance

World Book and Copyright Day 2024.
World Book and Copyright Day, also known as World Book Day is observed on 23 April, every year. This day is dedicated to the celebration of literature in all forms and to promote the enjoyment of books. It is also a day to reflect on the past and the future through reading.
There are many reasons behind why World Book Day is celebrated on 23 April. Some of these include, many prominent authors like William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes, and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega died on the same date. Also, this date was a natural choice for UNESCO's General Conference, held in Paris in 1995, to pay a world-wide tribute to books and authors on this date, encouraging everyone to access books, says unesco.org.
This year, World Book Day and Copyright Day will be celebrated on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.
The theme of World Book Day and Copyright Day 2024 is not known yet.
The history of World Book and Copyright Day dates back to Catalonia, Spain, where 23 April is traditionally known as 'La Diada de Sant Jordi' (Saint George's Day). On this day, people follow an ancient ritual of exchanging books and roses, which is a symbol of love and appreciation for literature. Inspired by this unique and special ritual, UNESCO declared 23 April as World Book and Copyright Day in 1996 to honor books and authors around the world, and to promote reading as a fundamental human right. The World Book and Copyright Day is now celebrated annually on 23 April in more than 100 countries across the globe.
World Book and Copyright Day is observed on 23 April every year to raise awareness about the importance of protecting copyright and promoting the rights of authors and publishers. It is celebrated to foster love for reading among people of all ages and backgrounds. This day is dedicated to the literary community and the efforts made by them to preserve cultural heritage and promote diverse voices in literature.
World Book and Copyright Day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the challenges and issues faced by the publishing industry. One of the main objectives of recognizing this day is to promote lifelong learning through reading. It is also to educate people about the importance of copyright laws and the measures that can be taken to protect intellectual property.
There are many ways to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day. The day is dedicated to celebrating the joy of reading, promoting the importance of books and copyright, and encouraging people to explore the world of literature. It is a time to appreciate the efforts of authors and publishers who work tirelessly to create and sustain valuable literary works. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of copyright protection and the role it plays in safeguarding the creative rights of individuals.
Following are some of the World Book and Copyright Day Activities that you may consider for celebrating the day to serve the purpose.
Book Exchange Event: Consider organizing a book exchange event where people can bring books they have already read and exchange them for new ones. This event can be hosted at a local library, bookstore, or even online through social media platforms. It is a great way to promote reading and foster a sense of community among book lovers.
Q&A Session: Invite a local author or organize a virtual session with a renowned writer for a Q&A session. This interactive session can allow participants to ask questions about the author's works, writing process, inspirations, and the importance of copyright in protecting their creative endeavors. This can be an inspiring and engaging activity for budding writers and deepen their appreciation for literature. This activity can raise awareness about the importance of respecting copyright while also fostering creativity.
Storytelling Sessions: For children, storytelling sessions can be a great way to promote literacy and spark their curiosity. The event can be organized by using volunteers or professional storytellers to read aloud from popular books or share their own stories. This can encourage children to ask questions and participate in related activities, making the event more interactive and engaging.
Literary Quizzes: Trivia nights or literary quizzes can also be a fun and competitive way to celebrate the day. The event can be divided into teams, and prizes can be offered for the winners. This fun and competitive activity will not only entertain the participants but also encourage them to explore new books and authors.
