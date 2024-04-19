National Civil Services Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

National Civil Services Day is celebrated in India on 21 April every year. This day is dedicated to the civil servants and provides an opportunity for them to rededicate themselves to the citizens' service. The first Civil Services Day was first held in Vigyan Bhawan on 21 April 2006. The day was first introduced by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in 1947. He referred to civil servants as the 'steel frame of India' in his inspiring speech.

The first batch of civil servants in Independent India was addressed by Vallabh Bhai Patel. To show appreciation for the civil servants, the Prime Minister of India gives out a medal, scroll, and a cash amount of Rs 100,000 to the individuals. If a group is involved, the total amount is Rs 500,000 with a maximum of Rs 100,000 per person. For an organization, the cash limit is Rs 500,000.