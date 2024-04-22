World Earth Day 2024: Date, Theme, History & Its Significance in Climate Change

World Earth Day, also known as International Mother Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22 April. The day is dedicated to raising awareness, and promoting sustainability of the planet earth. The main goal of recognizing the Earth Day is to highlight the need to preserve and protect our planet, which is the home to different life forms. It also emphasizes the role of sustainable practices and renewable energy sources in addressing climate change and promoting a circular economy.

It is high time that we take urgent action to address the climate crisis and protect our planet. This can be done by reducing carbon emissions, investing in renewable energy sources, and increasing the efforts towards sustainable agriculture and livestock production.

Earth Day is celebrated around the world in different ways. Some of the World Earth Day activities may include events, workshops, and online campaigns to promote environmental awareness and educate people about the importance of protecting Mother Earth.