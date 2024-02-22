World Scout Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance of Scouts Founder's Day

World Scout Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, and Significance of Scouts Founder's Day.
World Scout Day, which is observed on 22 February every year, is significant as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Boy Scouts Movement. The day is also known as Scouts Founder's Day.
This day is dedicated to the community service and is observed by the Boy Scouts organisations across the world. It is celebrated with various activities such as fundraising, food drives, and other community service projects.
World Scout Day is a significant way to mark the history of the Boy Scouts and its contributions to society. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of service and leadership, and of the power of youth to make a difference in the world.
World Scout Day is celebrated every year on 22 February. This year, it falls on Thursday.
The theme of World Scout Day 2024 is 'Scouts for a Better World'.
The history of Scouting dates back to 1907 in the United Kingdom. Lord Baden-Powell founded the first Boy Scout camp with 20 children in 1907. Following the success of the camp, Baden-Powell wrote the book 'Scouting for Boys,' which became an instant hit. In the course of the next few years, the Boy Scouts grew rapidly and spread to 172 National Scout Organisations with 57 million members worldwide.
World Scout Day is a significant day for the entire scout community. It is a day to mark the occasion and to recommit to the ideals of the organisation. The operations of the Boy Scouts on this day are focused on community welfare, with several individuals performing good deeds and engaging in community service. In this way, World Scout Day not only serves as a day of celebration but also as a platform for the Boy Scouts to make a positive impact on society.
