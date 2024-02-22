World Scout Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance of Scouts Founder's Day

World Scout Day, which is observed on 22 February every year, is significant as it commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Boy Scouts Movement. The day is also known as Scouts Founder's Day.

This day is dedicated to the community service and is observed by the Boy Scouts organisations across the world. It is celebrated with various activities such as fundraising, food drives, and other community service projects.

World Scout Day is a significant way to mark the history of the Boy Scouts and its contributions to society. It also serves as a reminder of the importance of service and leadership, and of the power of youth to make a difference in the world.