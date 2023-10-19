Ishita Gupta Supports Palestine By Donating To UNRWA Through Her NGO 'RehVamp'

Looking at the devastating situation, Ishita has made her stand loud and clear in support of the war affected innocent civilians of Palestine. She said, “Wars have rules and these rules must be abided by. Civilians and civilian infrastructure, including humanitarian workers and assets, must be protected. Civilians must be allowed to leave for safer areas. And whether they move or stay, constant care must be taken to not attack them. Essential supplies, medical care and services and humanitarian access must be allowed. World leaders must intervene and ensure respect for the rules of war and to avoid any further escalation. It pains me to see that humanity is failing”.