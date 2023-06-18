Father's Day 2023: 40+ Father's Day Quotes for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Happy Father's Day 2023 Quotes To Wish Your Dad.
(Photo: iStock)
Father's day is observed on the third Sunday of June, every year. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 18 June 2023. The day is observed to show respect and honour towards our fathers and father figures who are no less than heroes in our life.
The day recognises the sacrifices, love, and care that fathers have been showering on us since the day we were born. Fathers are unsung heroes who leave no stone unturned to give us a better life.
Father's Day is observed on a global level and was first originated in the United States of America. From school events to home parties, Father's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur al over the world.
Lets us check out some Father's Day Quotes that can be used as a Facebook and WhatsApp status to extend our heartfelt regards towards our wonderful fathers.
The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched. [Justin Ricklefs].
It is a wise father that knows his own child. [William Shakespeare].
One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters. [George Herbert].
A girl’s first true love is her father. [Marisol Santiago].
A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day. [Susan Gale].
A father doesn’t tell you that he loves you. He shows you. [Dimitri the Stoneheart].
Fathers just have a way of putting everything together. [Erika Cosby].
To her, the name of father was another name for love. [Fanny Fern].
The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get. [Tim Russert].
No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word 'father'. [Lydia Maria Child].
A father carries pictures where his money used to be. [Steve Martin].
When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back. [Linda Poindexter].
The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking. [Dan Pearce].
Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world. [John Mayer].
I cannot think of any need in childhood as strong as the need for a father’s protection. [Sigmund Freud].
No one in this world can love a girl more than her father. [Michael Ratnadeepak].
It doesn’t matter who my father was; it matters who I remember he was. [Anne Sexton].
My father gave me my dreams. Thanks to him, I could see a future. [Liza Minnelli].
No man I ever met was my father’s equal, and I never loved any other man as much. [Hedy Lamarr].
My father didn’t do anything unusual. He only did what dads are supposed to do be there. [Max Lucado].
[My father] has always provided me a safe place to land and a hard place from which to launch. [Chelsea Clinton].
She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father. [Harper Lee].
When you need real understanding, when you need someone to care, when you need someone to guide you. A father’s always there. [Thomas J. Langley].
What a father says to his children is not heard by the world, but it will be heard by posterity. [Jean Paul].
There will always be a few people who have the courage to love what is untamed inside us. One of those men is my father. [Alison Lohman].
Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds. [Terri Guillemets].
Dad taught me everything I know. Unfortunately, he didn’t teach me everything he knows. [Al Unser].
A good father is one whose only reason for putting down a laughing baby is to pick up a crying one. [Linda Poindexter].
A man knows when he is growing old because he begins to look like his father. [Gabriel Garcia Marquez].
You can tell what was the best year of your father’s life, because they seem to freeze that clothing style and ride it out. [Jerry Seinfeld].
A father is a man who expects his son to be as good a man as he meant to be. [Frank A. Clark].
You don’t have to deserve your mother’s love. You have to deserve your father’s. He’s more particular. [Robert Frost].
By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong. [Charles Wadworth]
Being a great father is like shaving. No matter how good you shaved today, you have to do it again tomorrow. [Reed Markham].
I talk and talk and talk, and I haven’t taught people in 50 years what my father taught by example in one week. [Mario Cuomo].
When you’re young, you think your dad is Superman. Then you grow up, and you realize he’s just a regular guy who wears a cape. [Dave Attell]
Dads are like chocolate chip cookies; they may have chips or be totally nutty, but they are sweet and make the world a better place, especially for their children. [Hillary Lytle].
A father’s words are like a thermostat that sets the temperature in the house. [Paul Lewis].
[Fatherhood is] the greatest thing that could ever happen. You can’t explain it until it happens; it’s like telling somebody what water feels like before they’ve ever swam in it. [Michael Bublé]
My father didn’t tell me how to live. He lived and let me watch him do it. [Clarence Budington Kelland].
You gotta love dads. At my wedding, when I tripped on my wedding dress and fell flat on my face, Dad said, “Don’t worry, you’ll do better next time. [Melanie White]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)