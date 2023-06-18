Father's Day 2023: 40+ Father's Day Quotes for Facebook & WhatsApp Status

Father's day is observed on the third Sunday of June, every year. This year, Father's Day will be celebrated on Sunday, 18 June 2023. The day is observed to show respect and honour towards our fathers and father figures who are no less than heroes in our life.

The day recognises the sacrifices, love, and care that fathers have been showering on us since the day we were born. Fathers are unsung heroes who leave no stone unturned to give us a better life.

Father's Day is observed on a global level and was first originated in the United States of America. From school events to home parties, Father's Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur al over the world.

Lets us check out some Father's Day Quotes that can be used as a Facebook and WhatsApp status to extend our heartfelt regards towards our wonderful fathers.