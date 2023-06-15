World Wind Day 2023: Quotes, Messages, and Posters To Share as Facebook Status

World Wind Day 2023: Quotes, Messages, Posters, Facebook, and WhatsApp Status.
(Photo: iStock)
World Wind Day is observed every year on 15 June to create awareness among people about the significance of wind power and its importance as a purest form of renewable source of energy.
One of the main motives behind celebrating the World Wind Day is to educate people about the benefits of harvesting wind energy. From reducing harmful green house gas emissions to improving climatic conditions. Wind energy consumption helps us in plenty of ways, besides ensuring a sustainable future.
On World Wind Day, different activities, workshops, conferences, seminars and events are organized worldwide to highlight the positive environmental impact of wind energy.
Recognizing World Wind Day not only promotes sustainable energy practices but also helps in combating climatic changes.
Let us check out the World Wind Day Quotes, Messages, Posters, and Status below to create awareness.
Solar power, wind power, the way forward is to collaborate with nature - it's the only way we are going to get to the other end of the 21st century. [Björk].
The two most abundant forms of power on earth are solar and wind, and they're getting cheaper and cheaper. [Ed Begley, Jr].
Wind power, if not properly planned and sited, can harm birds and bats (although Danish studies of 10,000 bird kills revealed that almost all died in collisions with buildings, cars, and wires; only 10 were killed by windmills). Alternative energy sources are absolutely necessary. Global warming will kill birds and bats, as well as other species, in much greater numbers than wind power. [David Suzuki].
The fuel in the earth will be exhausted in a thousand or more years, and its mineral wealth, but man will find substitutes for these in the winds, the waves, the sun's heat, and so forth. [John Burroughs].
There is an urgent need to stop subsidizing the fossil fuel industry, dramatically reduce wasted energy, and significantly shift our power supplies from oil, coal, and natural gas to wind, solar, geothermal, and other renewable energy sources. [Bill McKibben].
The future of the [wind power] industry is very strong and I believe it will be one of the strongest and most stable industries going forward. [Mark Champney].
Wind and other clean, renewable energy will help end our reliance on fossil fuels and combat the severe threat that climate change poses to humans and wildlife alike. [Frances Beinecke].
Wind energy is one of nature’s greatest gifts to mankind. More than ever, wind energy has the advantage of protecting the Earth’s environment. [Torc Stark].