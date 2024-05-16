World Metrology Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Activities

World Metrology Day 2024: World Metrology Day is celebrated every year on 20 May. This day is dedicated to the science of measurement and its role in various fields. It is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of metrology in our daily lives.

Metrology is the process of obtaining accurate and reliable measurements. It encompasses all aspects of measurement, including scientific, industrial, and legal aspects. Metrology is used to evaluate the quality of products and services, ensure fairness in commercial transactions, and promote safety and quality. Let's have a look at the theme, history, significance and activities for World Metrology Day 2024.