World AIDS Vaccine Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Quotes

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2024: World AIDS Vaccine Day is observed on 18 May every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about HIV and to promoting the development of an effective vaccine against the virus.

HIV is a global epidemic that has affected millions of people worldwide. According to the latest estimates, approximately 38.4 million people are living with HIV, with two-thirds of them living in the WHO African Region. Nearly one in seven people worldwide is living with HIV, which translates to 37.9 million people.