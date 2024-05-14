World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024: Date, Theme & More

World Telecommunication Day 2024.
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is observed on 17 May every year. The day is dedicated to mark the foundation of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which happened on 17 May 1969. WTISD 2024 will highlight the unprecedented digital challenges that the world has faced from the coronavirus pandemic to the ongoing climate crisis. The day offers a reminder of the need for governments and businesses to take urgent action to address these pressing digital threats and to ensure that everyone has access to the essential digital services needed to participate fully in society.
Digital technologies can play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and promoting inclusive growth. By investing in digital infrastructure, improving access to digital skills, and promoting digital literacy, it is possible to empower people to excel in the digital world. World Telecommunication and Information Society Day provides an opportunity to renew commitment to the digital inclusion agenda and to promote sustainable development through digital technologies.
This year, the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) will be celebrated on Friday, 17 May 2024.
The theme of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024 is 'Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development.'
World Telecommunication Day was first established in 1973 by the Plenipotentiary Conference in Malaga-Torremolinos, Spain, as Resolution 46. It is celebrated annually on 17 May since 1969 to commemorate the foundation of ITU, and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865.
In 2005, the World Summit on the Information Society called on the UN General Assembly to establish 17 May as World Information Society Day to emphasize the significance of information and technology to society. The General Assembly accepted a resolution (A/RES/60/252) in March 2006 that declared 17 May as World Information Society Day.
In 2006, the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Antalya, Turkey, agreed to combine the two events as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. According to the un.org, "The updated Resolution 68 invites Member States and Sector Members to celebrate the day annually by organizing appropriate national programmes with a view to:
stimulating reflection and exchanges of ideas on the theme adopted by the Council.
debating the various aspects of the theme with all partners in society.
formulating a report reflecting national discussions on the issues underlying the theme, to be fed back to ITU and the rest of its membership.
The significance of celebrating WTISD is to highlight the need for universal access to telecommunication services and to promote digital inclusion. The day also provides an opportunity to reflect on the role of technology in improving the lives of people and to promote sustainable development. The lack of access to digital services remains a major obstacle to sustainable development and poverty reduction in the world. By investing in digital infrastructure, improving access to digital skills, and promoting digital literacy, it is possible to empower people to keep a pace with the highly evolving digital world.
The purpose of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) is to highlight the positive impact of technology and the internet on society and to bridge the digital divide. The day is recognized on 17 May which is the anniversary of the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention. The importance of WTISD is to promote the role of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in improving society and economies, as well as to find ways to address the digital divide.
