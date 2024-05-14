World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024: Date, Theme & More

The significance of celebrating WTISD is to highlight the need for universal access to telecommunication services and to promote digital inclusion. The day also provides an opportunity to reflect on the role of technology in improving the lives of people and to promote sustainable development. The lack of access to digital services remains a major obstacle to sustainable development and poverty reduction in the world. By investing in digital infrastructure, improving access to digital skills, and promoting digital literacy, it is possible to empower people to keep a pace with the highly evolving digital world.

