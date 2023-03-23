World Meteorological Day 2023 Theme: History, and Everything You Must Know

World Meteorological Day is observed every year on 23 March to celebrate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) that took place on 23 March 1950.

The World Meteorological Day is recognized annually to highlight the great contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services in maintaining the well being and safety of societies all around the globe.

One of the main reasons behind celebrating the World Meteorological Day is to create awareness among people about the weather and climate related issues, and suggest preventive measures to address the problem.

Let us read about the World Meteorological Day 2023 theme, history, significance, and other important details.