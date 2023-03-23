World Meteorological Day 2023 Theme: History, and Everything You Must Know

World Meteorological Day 2023 Theme: Know the history, significance, and other details.
(Photo: iStock)
World Meteorological Day is observed every year on 23 March to celebrate the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) that took place on 23 March 1950.
The World Meteorological Day is recognized annually to highlight the great contribution of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services in maintaining the well being and safety of societies all around the globe.
One of the main reasons behind celebrating the World Meteorological Day is to create awareness among people about the weather and climate related issues, and suggest preventive measures to address the problem.
Let us read about the World Meteorological Day 2023 theme, history, significance, and other important details.
This year, the World Meteorological Day will be celebrated on Thursday, 23 March 2023.
Every year, the World Meteorological Day is observed under a specific theme. This year, the theme of World Meteorological Day 2023 is "The future of weather, climate and water across generations."
The history of World Meteorological Day dates back to the year 1950 when World Meteorological Organization (WMO) was established. The organization came into existence on 23 March 1950 with an intention to address all the national and international issues related to the climate and weather change.
The celebration of World Meteorological Day annually showcases the past achievements, present progress and future potential of WMO to serve society.
World Meteorological Day 2023 recognizes the 150th anniversary of the World Meteorological Organization.
According to the WMO," The anniversary serves as a reminder of our changing climate. The International Meteorological Organization - the predecessor of the World Meteorological Organization was established in 1873 in an era when pollution from industrial and human activities was at its beginning.
As a result of heat-trapping greenhouse gases, the average global temperature is now more than 1° Celsius higher today compared to 150 years ago. Our weather is more extreme, our ocean is warmer and more acidic, sea levels have risen and glaciers and ice are melting. The rate of change is accelerating. We need urgent action now to slash emissions and to ensure that future generations can both survive and thrive on our planet."
