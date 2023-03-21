World Forestry Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance & Everything You Must Know

World Forestry Day or International Day of Forests is observed every year on 21 March. The day is recognised to create global awareness among people about the importance of forests for the survival of living beings.

There are countless benefits of forests in our lives. Some of these include providing food, purifying air, providing resources, helping in combating climatic changes, poverty alleviation, providing life-saving medicines, maintaining ecological balance, and many more.

Reckless and unprecedented deforestation, forest fires, droughts, pests, and several other factors are posing a serious threat to forests. If not controlled on time, these factors will not only affect the climate but also hinder the prosperity and well-being of current and future generations.