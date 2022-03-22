World Meteorological Day 2022: History, Theme, Significance and Importance
World Meteorological Day 2022 celebrates the formation of World Meteorological Organization.
World Meteorological Day 2022 will be observed on Wednesday, 23 March 2022.
This day is celebrated on 23 March each year. World Meteorological Day is observed as it celebrates the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
World Meteorological Day helps people to understand and realise their role in protecting the atmosphere of the Earth. It makes people more aware of their surroundings.
World Meteorological Day 2022 History
The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) came into existence on 23 March, in the year 1950. This intergovernmental organization has the membership of 193 UN member states.
The WMO looks after four aspects that include weather, climate, water, and environment.
World Meteorological Day is specifically celebrated to honour the establishment of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
This organization was formed on 23 March 1950. Since then we celebrate this day on the mentioned date.
It has been 72 years since the WMO has been formed and it has made huge progress. The organization has worked towards making the world a better place to live.
The headquarters of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is situated in Geneva, Switzerland.
The International Meteorological Organization (IMO) form the roots of the WMO. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) was inspected by Vienna International Meteorological Congress 1873.
The WMO finally came into motion in the year 1950, by the sanction of the WMO convention.
This organization became a specialized agency of the United Nations (UN) after a year of its establishment.
World Meteorological Day 2022 Significance
The significance of World Meteorological Day is that it concentrates on the global acknowledgement of different issues related to planet Earth.
The day helps to raise awareness against various issues and concerns of the Earth across the world. It raises concern among the people who live on the planet so that they take better care of their surroundings.
World Meteorological Day 2022 Theme
World Meteorological Day is celebrated every year with a different theme all over the world.
World Meteorological Day 2022 has the theme "Early Warning and Early Action".
World Meteorological Organization (WMO) concentrates on climate change with careful attention. This year, the organization aims to make people aware of the consequences of climate change.
WMO wants people to take the right action at the right time so that they can prevent bigger climate problems.
