World Hypertension Day 2024: Date, Theme, Significance, Posters, and Activities

World Hypertension Day 2024: Date, Theme, Posters, Activities, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
World Hypertension Day (WHD) is celebrated on 17 May every year. it was first established by the World Hypertension League (WHL), and is dedicated to spreading awareness about the importance of monitoring blood pressure and the risks associated with high blood pressure. High blood pressure is defined as a condition in which the systolic blood pressure is consistently higher than 140 mm Hg and/or the diastolic blood pressure is consistently higher than 90 mm Hg.
Hypertension is the number one risk factor for heart disease, stroke, renal complications, and premature death. It is high blood pressure that raises the risk of heart disease, stroke, renal complications, and premature death. While most people do not have any symptoms of high blood pressure, it can lead to serious complications if left untreated. Fortunately, hypertension can be prevented and managed by regularly checking blood pressure and taking medication if prescribed.
This year, World Hypertension Day will be celebrated on Friday, 17 May 2024.
World Hypertension Day 2024.
The theme of World Hypertension Day 2024 is 'Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer.'
World Hypertension Day Images.
World Hypertension Day was first established by the World Hypertension League (WHL) on 14 May 2005. Since 2006, the day is being observed on 17 May annually with an aim to raise awareness about hypertension and its harmful effects on health.
High blood pressure (bp) is a leading cause of death worldwide. It affects more than a billion people worldwide. About 7.5 million people die every year due to hypertension. WHD encourages people to seek proper treatment for high blood pressure to avoid the devastating health effects. Early diagnosis and proper management of hypertension can save many precious lives.
World Hypertension Day Posters.
The significance of World Hypertension Day is to educate people about the serious complications of high blood pressure, and thereby seek preventive measures. By monitoring your blood pressure regularly, you can keep your blood pressure in check and reduce the risk of complications. World Hypertension Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of monitoring blood pressure and to promote the prevention and treatment of hypertension. It is also a reminder that high blood pressure is a risk factor for heart disease, stroke, renal complications, and premature death.
World Hypertension Day 2024 Posters.
You can celebrate the World Hypertension Day by organising or participating in following activities.
Awareness Campaigns: Organize awareness campaigns to discuss in detail about the hypertension and associated risk factors. Hypertension is one of the most common reasons behind cardiovascular diseases, strokes, renal diseases and more. Educate people about the importance of hypertension management and early diagnosis.
Workshops and Seminars: Host workshops and seminars to invite healthcare professionals to discuss the risks, treatment, management, and diagnosis of hypertension.
Webinars: Participate in informational webinars to know the latest research and developments in hypertension.
Q&A Sessions: Organize Q&A sessions to allow people to interact with the healthcare professionals, and clear their doubts regarding the hypertension.
Blood Pressure Screenings: Organize events like community health fairs to offer free blood pressure screenings. This will motivate people to monitor their blood pressure, and may help in ruling out the cases of hypertension.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)