World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, and Awareness Quotes

Lung cancer is recognized as one of the deadliest cancers and according to doctors of the Mayo Clinic, lung cancer begins when cells begin to grow abnormally in the lungs, and people who smoke at a higher risk of suffering from lung cancer but it can also affect a person who has never smoked.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. The signs and symptoms may not appear in the earlier stages but may be prominent at an advanced stage. According to National Cancer Institute, lung, and bronchus cancer are responsible for most deaths. Lung cancer was estimated to be 1,03,371 cases in 2022 and it featured in the top five leading sites for both males and females.

Over 80% of people who get lung cancers smoke frequently. Second-hand smoke, radon, air pollution, and a family history of lung cancer are other causes of cancer and may show symptoms like a persistent cough, difficulty in breathing, coughing blood, chest pain, and fatigue. On the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day 2023. let's have a look at its theme, history, and significance.