World Hearing Day 2023: Date, Theme, Significance, Images and Posters

World Hearing Day 2023: Check out the date, theme, history, and significance here.
World Hearing Day is observed annually on 3 March. The day is recognised to highlight the importance of ear and hearing care among people.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), "Ear and hearing problems are among the most common problems encountered in the community. World Hearing Day is celebrated to raise awareness in communities about the importance of ear and hearing care and encourage them to seek services."
Good hearing and communication is essential for connecting with people. People who suffer from hearing problems not only feel disconnected from the world but also face a lot of issues. Therefore, creating awareness and educating people about hearing health is the need of the hour.
Every year, on the occasion of World Hearing Day, audiologists and other healthcare professionals spread the message about the significance of hearing, the importance of preventative care, and timely action to prevent hearing loss to educate the people.
You can also participate in World Hearing Day by using hashtags #worldhearingday #hearingcare, and #worldhearingday2023 on your social media posts to create awareness about the ear and hearing care globally.
World Hearing Day 2023 falls on Friday, 3 March.
Every year, World Hearing Day is celebrated under a specific theme around which the WHO and its partners carry out different activities to create public awareness.
This year the theme of World Hearing Day 2023 is "Ear and hearing care for all". According to the World Health Organization, "This year's theme will highlight the importance of integrating ear and hearing care within primary care, as an essential component of universal health coverage. Integration of ear and hearing care into primary care services is possible through training and capacity building at this level. Such integration will benefit people and help countries move towards the goal of universal health coverage."
