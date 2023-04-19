World Liver Day 2023 Theme, Quotes, Messages, Slogan, Posters for Status

World Liver Day 2023 Theme, slogans, posters
(Image: iStock)
World Liver Day is celebrated on 19 April every year and this day is celebrated to raise awareness about liver diseases across the world. The liver is the largest organ of the body that helps the body get rid of toxins from the body. The organ helps maintain blood sugar levels, regulates blood clotting, and performs several other vital functions in the body.
According to studies, liver problems are the 10th most common reason for death in India. The day is to make people aware that they should be taking care of their liver and should adopt a healthy lifestyle by avoiding oily and greasy food. Let's have a look at the quotes, slogans, messages, images, and posters on World Liver Day 2023.
The theme for World Liver Day 2023 is "Be Vigilant, Do Regular Liver Check-Up, Fatty Liver Can Affect Anyone."
World liver day 2023
World liver day 2023 poster
World liver day 2023 image
“Berries are the healthiest fruit, offering potential protection against cancer and heart disease, boosting the immune system and acting as a guard for the liver and brain.” Michael Greger
“Is life worth living? It all depends on the liver.” – William James
“Every time you lose you die a little bit. You die inside….a portion of you. Not all of your organs. Maybe just your liver.” – George Allen
“Old age is when the liver spots show through your gloves.” – Phyllis Diller
“While positive mental states may be associated with less stress and more resilience to infection, positive well-being might also be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle.” – Michael Greger
Happy liver means happy life. Look after your liver. Happy Liver day 2023.
Liver is the largest organ in the body and requires utmost care. This is your day to take care of liver.
On this Liver day 2023, go for regular liver check ups and make sure your body is healthy.
