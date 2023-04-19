World Liver Day 2023 Theme, Quotes, Messages, Slogan, Posters for Status

“Berries are the healthiest fruit, offering potential protection against cancer and heart disease, boosting the immune system and acting as a guard for the liver and brain.” Michael Greger

“Is life worth living? It all depends on the liver.” – William James

“Every time you lose you die a little bit. You die inside….a portion of you. Not all of your organs. Maybe just your liver.” – George Allen

“Old age is when the liver spots show through your gloves.” – Phyllis Diller

“While positive mental states may be associated with less stress and more resilience to infection, positive well-being might also be accompanied by a healthy lifestyle.” – Michael Greger

Happy liver means happy life. Look after your liver. Happy Liver day 2023.

Liver is the largest organ in the body and requires utmost care. This is your day to take care of liver.

On this Liver day 2023, go for regular liver check ups and make sure your body is healthy.