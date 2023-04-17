World Hemophilia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes & Quotes

World Hemophilia Day 2023 details
(Image: iStock)
World Hemophilia Day is celebrated on 17 April every year. This day marks the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia. The day is an opportunity to raise awareness and educate people about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.
Hemophilia is one of the rare diseases where the blood of the person in unable to clot due to lack of certain clotting factors and the bleeding continues which can be fatal in some cases. There is no cure for the disorder but there are certain treatments.
This day was first observed in the year 1989 with an aim to work towards better diagnosis and accessible care for all hemophilia patients. Let's know more about the history, significance, theme, and quotes on World Hemophilia Day.
The theme for world hemophilia day 2023 is ‘Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging your government, integrating inherited bleeding disorders into national policy.'
The world Hemophilia day is celebrated on 17 April since it marks the birthday of Frank Schnabel who was the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia.
The World Federation aims to educate people across the globe to light up in red to show solidarity for the people suffering from the disorder.
The day aims to raise awareness among people and caretakers of hemophilia and others about Hemophilia and other blood-related disorders.
"Like getting into a bleeding competition with a blood bank." - Richard Branson
“Bleeding isn't optional for most of us.” - Eileen Wilks
“Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as you’ve ever imagined.” - Dr. Seuss
“Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For, indeed, that’s all who ever have.”- Margaret Mead
“Live so that when your children think of fairness, caring, and integrity, they think of you.”- H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” - Thomas Edison
This Hemophilia day take efforts to raise awareness about hemophilia and help prevent bleeding disorders in people. Happy World Hemophilia Day 2023!
You can share the story of a Hemophilia patient to encourage and raise awareness among other hemophilia patients to seek new support systems, and get assistance on how to battle this disorder.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)