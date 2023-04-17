World Hemophilia Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Wishes & Quotes

World Hemophilia Day is celebrated on 17 April every year. This day marks the birth anniversary of Frank Schnabel, the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia. The day is an opportunity to raise awareness and educate people about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.

Hemophilia is one of the rare diseases where the blood of the person in unable to clot due to lack of certain clotting factors and the bleeding continues which can be fatal in some cases. There is no cure for the disorder but there are certain treatments.

This day was first observed in the year 1989 with an aim to work towards better diagnosis and accessible care for all hemophilia patients. Let's know more about the history, significance, theme, and quotes on World Hemophilia Day.