Benefits of Eating Coconut Meat in Summer

Coconut meat, commonly known as coconut malai in India is the flesh found inside the coconuts. Coconuts are the big seeds of coconut palms that grow in tropical climates. The coconut meat is covered and protected by the brown, fibrous husk outside.

People have become quite conscious of their health and the kinds of food they eat. People switch from dairy to coconut milk as an alternative for ingredients in cooking. Coconut milk and coconut oil have been widely popular lately.

Coconut meat is rich in nutrients like carbs, protein, and minerals like manganese and copper. While manganese supports enzyme function and fat metabolism, copper assists bone formation and heart health. Let's know more benefits of coconut malai in detail.