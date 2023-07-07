World Chocolate Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Status

World Chocolate Day 2023 wishes, messages, greetings, and social media status.
(Photo: iStock)
World Chocolate Day or International Chocolate Day is observed every year on 7 July. The day is dedicated to all the chocolate lovers of the world. People celebrate the day by consuming different varieties of chocolates to relish the taste.
There are different types of chocolates, like milk chocolates, dark chocolates, white chocolates, chocolate truffles, liquid chocolates, chocolate bars, and many more. On the occasion of World Chocolate Day, people explore different and unique flavors of chocolates to enjoy the day.
Do you have a friend or family member who is chocoholic? we have curated some amazing wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings for you to share with your loved ones.
You are as sweet as a chocolate my dear friend. Happy World Chocolate Day 2023.
Chocolates are not just sweets, they are an emotion. Happy International Chocolate Day.
On this occasion of World Chocolate Day, I wish you a sweet and amazing life like chocolates. Happy Chocolate Day.
You may be far away from me but your memories and love is always with me like the essence of the chocolates that you sent me. Happy Chocolate Day My Love.
Chocolates can express your feelings when you fall short of words. So my dear friend, I sent you these chocolates to let you know that you are the sweetest person in my life. Happy International Chocolate Day.
Chemically speaking, chocolate really is the world’s perfect food. [Michael Levine].
Chocolate says I’m sorry so much better than words. [Rachel Vincent].
Everywhere in the world there are tensions – economic, political, religious. So we need chocolate. [Alain Ducasse].
"There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate." [Linda Grayson].
Will looked horrified. "What kind of monster could possibly hate chocolate? [Cassandra Clare, Clockwork Angel].
Your hand and your mouth agreed many years ago that, as far as chocolate is concerned, there is no need to involve your brain." [Dave Barry].
Coffee and chocolate - the inventor of mocha should be sainted."
[Cherise Sinclair, Hour of the Lion].
Reminiscent of childhood memories, luxury, sweetness and sensuality, chocolate is more than just a food – it is therapy. [Christelle Le Ru].
Chocolate symbolizes, as does no other food, luxury, comfort, sensuality, gratification, and love. [Karl Petzke].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)