International Kissing Day 2023 Wishes: Messages, Quotes & Images for Status

International Kissing Day is observed every year on 6 July. The day is celebrated as an unofficial holiday across many countries of the world. International Kissing Day is dedicated to the act of kissing, which is often associated with the the feelings of love, affection, and passion.
International Kissing Day is also known as World Kissing Day and is different from the Kiss Day, which is celebrated in Valentine's week in the month of February.
The exact history of International Kissing Day is unknown. However, some believe that the first-ever Kissing Day was established in the United Kingdom (UK) as a mark of love and affection.
On the occasion of International Kissing Day 2023, we have curated some wishes, quotes, images, and messages for you to share with your loved ones or keep them as social media status.
International Kissing Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, and Quotes for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear. [Edmond Rostand, Cyrano de Bergerac].
A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. [Ingrid Bergman].
You should be kissed and by someone who knows how. [Margaret Mitchell].
The kiss itself is immortal. It travels from lip to lip, century to century, from age to age. Men and women garner these kisses, offer them to others and then die in turn. [Guy de Maupassant].
The human race tends to remember the abuses to which it has been subjected rather than the endearments. What’s left of kisses? Wounds, however, leave scars. [Bertolt Brecht].
You are the most special person in my life. Happy International Kissing Day 2023.
A kiss is something special between the people who love each other. Happy International Kissing Day.
When two people love each other unconditionally, a lovely kiss binds them in an eternal relationship. Happy World Kissing Day 2023.
Happy International Kissing Day 2023 Images for Wallpaper
