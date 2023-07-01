International Joke Day 2023: Wishes, Images, WhatsApp Messages, SMS & Quotes

"There is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor." ― Charles Dickens

"I don’t mind making jokes, but I don’t want to look like one." ― Marilyn Monroe

"Most jokes state a bitter truth." ― Larry Gelbart

"Everyone has a sense of humor. If you don’t laugh at jokes, you probably laugh at opinions." ― Criss Jami

"People confuse the subject of the joke with the target of the joke, and they’re very rarely the same." ― Ricky Gervais

"A joke is an epigram on the death of a feeling."― Friedrich Nietzsche

"A day without laughter is a day wasted." ― Charlie Chaplin

"You can spread happiness, smiles, and positivity, and change the aura of a place. So keep sharing jokes and laughter together."

"A person who can laugh at himself is the happiest thus never take jokes in a wrong way and just laugh them off."

"Make sure you share a few jokes with friends and family today to make them laugh and celebrate International Jokes Day 2023"